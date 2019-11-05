|
|
Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on November 2, 2019 at Ecumen in North Branch. Preceded in death by parents Frank & Martha Smith; husband Donald J. Gallagher. Virg was a kind loving wife and mother and lived a life well lived, with much kindness towards others. Survived by son Michael (Linda) Gallagher of Stanchfield, and daughter Kathleen (Buck) Gallagher Burton of Hinckley; grandson's Nicholas Damico, Ryan Gallagher, and Kevin Gallagher; great grandchildren Silas Damico and Olivia Gallagher; sister Dorothy Mueller and brother Richard (Betty) Smith. Virg was born in Minneapolis on August 8, 1927 and grew up on the Eastside of St. Paul where she was a 1947 graduate of Harding H.S. and where she and Don went on to raise their family. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at Church. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-674-4444 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019