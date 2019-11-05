Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
6580 Main Street
North Branch, MN 55056
651-674-4444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
North Branch, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
North Branch, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Marie (Smith) GALLAGHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Marie (Smith) GALLAGHER Obituary
Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on November 2, 2019 at Ecumen in North Branch. Preceded in death by parents Frank & Martha Smith; husband Donald J. Gallagher. Virg was a kind loving wife and mother and lived a life well lived, with much kindness towards others. Survived by son Michael (Linda) Gallagher of Stanchfield, and daughter Kathleen (Buck) Gallagher Burton of Hinckley; grandson's Nicholas Damico, Ryan Gallagher, and Kevin Gallagher; great grandchildren Silas Damico and Olivia Gallagher; sister Dorothy Mueller and brother Richard (Betty) Smith. Virg was born in Minneapolis on August 8, 1927 and grew up on the Eastside of St. Paul where she was a 1947 graduate of Harding H.S. and where she and Don went on to raise their family. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at Church. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-674-4444 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -