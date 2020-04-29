Virginia Marilyn (Grisell) STADLER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 7, 1929 – April 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus at the age of 91. Virginia "Jean" was born in St. Paul on February 7, 1929 to Elmer and Marie Grisell. Jean was a kind and gentle soul who loved and cared for her family deeply. She was preceded in death by beloved husband Otis; brothers, Jack, Joe, Jim; sisters, Rose and Joan (Bonnie). Also preceded in death by brothers/sisters-in-law, Clarence, Walter, Frank, Elsie Letourneau, and Betty Adams. Jean is survived by sister-in-law, Pauline Deiman; sons, Michael (Toni) Stadler, Gary (Susan) Stadler, Joseph (Mary) Stadler; daughter, Mary (Mario) Cocchiarella; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jennifer (Josh), Mark (Krista), Amy, Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Bella, Liam, Andrew, Gunnar and Cameron; further survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private and limited to the immediate family. A special thank you to Lakeview Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved