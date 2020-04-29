February 7, 1929 – April 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus at the age of 91. Virginia "Jean" was born in St. Paul on February 7, 1929 to Elmer and Marie Grisell. Jean was a kind and gentle soul who loved and cared for her family deeply. She was preceded in death by beloved husband Otis; brothers, Jack, Joe, Jim; sisters, Rose and Joan (Bonnie). Also preceded in death by brothers/sisters-in-law, Clarence, Walter, Frank, Elsie Letourneau, and Betty Adams. Jean is survived by sister-in-law, Pauline Deiman; sons, Michael (Toni) Stadler, Gary (Susan) Stadler, Joseph (Mary) Stadler; daughter, Mary (Mario) Cocchiarella; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jennifer (Josh), Mark (Krista), Amy, Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Bella, Liam, Andrew, Gunnar and Cameron; further survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private and limited to the immediate family. A special thank you to Lakeview Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 29, 2020.