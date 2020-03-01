Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Virginia May (Jini) JOHNSON

Virginia May (Jini) JOHNSON Obituary
Age 92 Passed away peacefully at home on February 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 75 years, James; parents, Arthur and Ruth (Touschardt) Bowen; brother, Arthur Bowen; cherished daughter, Barbara Kallusky; and great-granddaughter, Ezra Quinn Ribbens. Survived by her loving children, Cathy Spear (Ted), Randy Johnston (Jan), John Johnson (Laura), Jamie Sue Myers (Randy), Brian Johnson (Shawn), 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The most gracious and loving person you could know, she put her heart into living every day. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be forever missed. A Memorial Service celebrating the lives of Virginia, and her husband James, will be held Friday, May 15th at 4PM with visitation beginning at 2PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
