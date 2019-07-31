Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia REHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia May REHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia May REHER Obituary
Age 89 of North St. Paul Passed away July 29, 2019 Virginia lead a life of social service for others. She spent 40 years as a social worker, worked for American Red Cross, was a Guardian Ad Litem and spent over 20 years providing Foster Care. She was born in Brainerd, MN and later graduated from Macalester College with a degree in Social Work. Preceded in death by husband LaRue Albert 'Mike" Reher; husband Norman Albert Nelson; grandson Andrew Franklin Geist; brother Raymond King; sister Cheryl Mancini. Survived by children Gordon (LeAnn), John (Patty), Janice Geist, Barbara, Audrey "Andi" Brinkman (Mike), Keith and Thomas (Vicky); 16 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sisters Maureen Richardson (Don) and Kathleen King; many relatives and friends. Funeral Service Friday (8/2) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Monday (8/5). Memorials preferred to The Epilepsy Foundation or American Red Cross. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now