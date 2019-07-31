|
Age 89 of North St. Paul Passed away July 29, 2019 Virginia lead a life of social service for others. She spent 40 years as a social worker, worked for American Red Cross, was a Guardian Ad Litem and spent over 20 years providing Foster Care. She was born in Brainerd, MN and later graduated from Macalester College with a degree in Social Work. Preceded in death by husband LaRue Albert 'Mike" Reher; husband Norman Albert Nelson; grandson Andrew Franklin Geist; brother Raymond King; sister Cheryl Mancini. Survived by children Gordon (LeAnn), John (Patty), Janice Geist, Barbara, Audrey "Andi" Brinkman (Mike), Keith and Thomas (Vicky); 16 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sisters Maureen Richardson (Don) and Kathleen King; many relatives and friends. Funeral Service Friday (8/2) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Monday (8/5). Memorials preferred to The Epilepsy Foundation or American Red Cross. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019