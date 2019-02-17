|
A resident of St. Paul for 85 years. Died on February 9, 2019 in her home at Ecumen Lakeview Commons in Maplewood. Virginia was born in Albia, Iowa on December 5, 1918 to Paul and Trurie Trimble. Virginia recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a party at the Gasthaus in Stillwater. Virginia worked in the accounting department at Cemstone on Minnehaha Avenue for over 30 years. She thoroughly enjoyed her 35 years of retirement with her many friends, family, various activities, including care of a large yard and garden. As a very active member of the Mounds Park United Methodist Church for over 60 years, she held multiple positions of responsibility as long as she was physically able. She travelled during retirement, including trips to Australia, Alaska, the Southeast US and New England. She also spent a great deal of time touring the Pacific Northwest while visiting her daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Ahrens, her son-in-law, Douglas Ahrens, several nieces and nephews, and cousins in Iowa. Virginia was a delightful, cheerful and caring person who easily made friends wherever she went, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Virginia's life will be remembered and celebrated in a memorial service at the Mounds Park United Methodist Church on Euclid Street in St. Paul on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or Ecumen Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019