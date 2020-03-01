Home

POWERED BY

Virginia "Jinny" (Bahe) ROWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Jinny" (Bahe) ROWE Obituary
83, of Hastings, MN, passed away surrounded by her family on February 25, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Susan Spillman) Rowe of Encino, CA, Julie (Bob) Hicks of Hastings, Peggy (Mike) Reagan of Cottage Grove and Tim Rowe of Hastings; brother, Ivan (Carol) Bahe of Hastings; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children; many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, 5-8 PM, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 615 Vermillion St., Hastings, MN. Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Luke's with visitation beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Hastings, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -