|
|
83, of Hastings, MN, passed away surrounded by her family on February 25, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Susan Spillman) Rowe of Encino, CA, Julie (Bob) Hicks of Hastings, Peggy (Mike) Reagan of Cottage Grove and Tim Rowe of Hastings; brother, Ivan (Carol) Bahe of Hastings; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children; many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, 5-8 PM, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 615 Vermillion St., Hastings, MN. Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Luke's with visitation beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Hastings, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020