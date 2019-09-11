|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Anne & Edward Rybin. Survived by loving husband, Karl Dahlberg; brother, David Rybin; and close cousin, Kay Strand. Ginny retired from the St. Paul Pioneer Press in 1996 - she enjoyed her long career as a political reporter covering City Hall. She was an active member of A.A. and sponsored many women. Ginny also loved being a part of the Red Hat Society and participating in all the activities. Special thanks to her nurses, Jo & Megan, at The Estates at Roseville. Visitation beginning at 1:30 PM, with Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30PM on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at The Church of St. Louis, 506 Cedar St., St. Paul. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019