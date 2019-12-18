|
Age 98, of St. Paul Died peacefully on Dec 15, 2019 Preceded in death by the love of her life, Jerry Sheldon; daughter, Judy Beckstrom. Survived by children, Carole (Leo) St Jacque, Michael (Janis) Sheldon, Scott (Roxi) Sheldon; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grand children; 8 nieces and nephews. Virginia graduated from Mechanic Arts HS and was a longtime pastry cook at Lyngblomsten and MSI Insurance. She dedicated her life to her family whom she loved dearly and was an avid Twins fan. Soggin' no more…Schmotie. Funeral service will be held on Sat., Dec. 28, at 12:00PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel 2245 Hamline Ave N, Roseville 651-631-2727. Visitation one hour prior to service. Luncheon to follow. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019