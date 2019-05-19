|
|
Age 91 of Stillwater Passed away peacefully May 14, 2019. She is survived by her children Lynsey, Thomas (Sonia), Paul & Jon (Michelle) and grandchildren Trevor, Treggon, Ashley, Desiray, Nick (Alex) & Laura and 4 great grandchildren. Billie had a gift to make people feel loved. She was a big part of the community and giving to others always came before herself. Family was her greatest pleasure with a BBQ in the backyard. We know she is smiling down from heaven with Jim by her side. Special thanks to Heartland hospice and the staff at New Perspectives. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with visitation one hour prior all at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S. Third St., Stillwater, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019