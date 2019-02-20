Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
LifePoint Church
Maplewood, MN
Vivian Elaine Johnson, née Knudson, passed away peacefully on February 18 at the age of 86 surrounded by her three children Kathy Viv (Jim, deceased) Johnson, Kevin (Kathleen Ann) Johnson, and Kristin (Philip) Copeland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Robert E. Johnson; son Eric Johnson; and sister Shirley Fisher. Survived by sister Lois (Burt) Wandmacher; 3 children; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grand-children. Also preceded in death by husband of 20 years, Raymond Erwin. Vivian will be remembered for her zest for life, her love of serving others, and her dedication to her family. Vivian earned her Bachelor's degree at the age of 74. The family extends their sincere gratitude to all those who cared for Vivian during her final years. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11am at LifePoint Church in Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
