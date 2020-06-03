Vivian was born on March 23, 1928 in Red Wing, MN to parents, Stephen and Cora Russell. At the age of 13, she committed her life to the Lord and continued in Faith until the end of her life. During her teens she worked at Red Wing Pottery, painting dinner ware patterns, and in 1946, after graduating from Red Wing High School, she moved to St. Paul where she attended Globe Business College. In subsequent years she worked in secretarial positions with the State of Minnesota, Socony Oil Company, and Capital View Junior High School. In 1947 she met Marvin Bullick at a church convention in Hector, MN, and they were married on June 29, 1948. Together they raised their five children in Roseville, MN. The family later moved to Mahtomedi and after their children left home, they lived in Stillwater and Lake Elmo. In 2016 Vivian became a resident at St. Andrews Village in Mahtomedi, MN. Vivian will remain in the hearts of her children, Cheryl Nelson of Burnsville, Steven Bullick (Victoria) of Walnut Creek, CA, Laurie Wahlin (Mark) of Stillwater, Lisa McKasy of Stillwater, and Suzanne Grant (Mark) of Red Wing; grandchildren, Jennifer Nelson (Michael Leck), Julie McGill (Craig), Kathryn and Jillian Bullick, Barbara Bullick Soltes (Tony), Ryan Wahlin (Michelle), Meghan Wahlin, Brittany Engel (Nate), Riley McKasy (Melissa), Courtney McKasy, Madeleine and Lauren Grant; great grandchildren, Earl Leck, Isabella, Breckin, and Gabriel McGill, Cooper and Hudson Wahlin, and Avery, Jack, and Benjamin Engel. She will be greatly missed and remembered by a host of relatives and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her much loved husband, Marvin; her parents, Stephen and Cora; and her two older sisters, Dorothy Grippi and Helen Hager. Vivian was a wonderful homemaker, and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being a hostess and showed her care for others by setting a beautiful table and preparing delicious food for friends and family. She valued quietness, and enjoyed sunny rooms, china painting, historical reading, and crossword puzzles. Viv was known for her A-1 Chocolate Chip Cookies, which despite her extreme efforts at hiding them, were always discovered and happily consumed by her children and grandchildren. Vivian loved music and shared her lovely voice with others by singing hymns at many special occasions. She and her husband were united in their purpose to live an upright, honest life before their children and community. Her example of remaining gracious and grateful, despite memory loss, has left a tender impression on many. In thinking ahead to her own passing, she wrote to her children, "Do all things in love, considering one another." Due to current restrictions, a graveside service for immediate family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery located in Stillwater, MN. Those wishing to listen to the service may dial-in to 617-691-8278. In accordance with present cemetery guidelines, the family must respectfully request that floral arrangements not be sent for the service.