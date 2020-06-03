Vivian J. BULLICK
1928 - 2020
Vivian was born on March 23, 1928 in Red Wing, MN to parents, Stephen and Cora Russell. At the age of 13, she committed her life to the Lord and continued in Faith until the end of her life. During her teens she worked at Red Wing Pottery, painting dinner ware patterns, and in 1946, after graduating from Red Wing High School, she moved to St. Paul where she attended Globe Business College. In subsequent years she worked in secretarial positions with the State of Minnesota, Socony Oil Company, and Capital View Junior High School. In 1947 she met Marvin Bullick at a church convention in Hector, MN, and they were married on June 29, 1948. Together they raised their five children in Roseville, MN. The family later moved to Mahtomedi and after their children left home, they lived in Stillwater and Lake Elmo. In 2016 Vivian became a resident at St. Andrews Village in Mahtomedi, MN. Vivian will remain in the hearts of her children, Cheryl Nelson of Burnsville, Steven Bullick (Victoria) of Walnut Creek, CA, Laurie Wahlin (Mark) of Stillwater, Lisa McKasy of Stillwater, and Suzanne Grant (Mark) of Red Wing; grandchildren, Jennifer Nelson (Michael Leck), Julie McGill (Craig), Kathryn and Jillian Bullick, Barbara Bullick Soltes (Tony), Ryan Wahlin (Michelle), Meghan Wahlin, Brittany Engel (Nate), Riley McKasy (Melissa), Courtney McKasy, Madeleine and Lauren Grant; great grandchildren, Earl Leck, Isabella, Breckin, and Gabriel McGill, Cooper and Hudson Wahlin, and Avery, Jack, and Benjamin Engel. She will be greatly missed and remembered by a host of relatives and friends. Vivian was preceded in death by her much loved husband, Marvin; her parents, Stephen and Cora; and her two older sisters, Dorothy Grippi and Helen Hager. Vivian was a wonderful homemaker, and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being a hostess and showed her care for others by setting a beautiful table and preparing delicious food for friends and family. She valued quietness, and enjoyed sunny rooms, china painting, historical reading, and crossword puzzles. Viv was known for her A-1 Chocolate Chip Cookies, which despite her extreme efforts at hiding them, were always discovered and happily consumed by her children and grandchildren. Vivian loved music and shared her lovely voice with others by singing hymns at many special occasions. She and her husband were united in their purpose to live an upright, honest life before their children and community. Her example of remaining gracious and grateful, despite memory loss, has left a tender impression on many. In thinking ahead to her own passing, she wrote to her children, "Do all things in love, considering one another." Due to current restrictions, a graveside service for immediate family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery located in Stillwater, MN. Those wishing to listen to the service may dial-in to 617-691-8278. In accordance with present cemetery guidelines, the family must respectfully request that floral arrangements not be sent for the service.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 2, 2020
We loved Vivian's beautiful spirit and heart, and we felt so lucky to meet together with Marv and Viv on Sunday mornings for a few years. We will always cherish those years of meeting together, and watching that spiritual fruit ripen in both Viv and Marv. We will miss Viv's true example and wonderful spirit. We are both thinking of you all with care and sympathy.
Tom and Joyce Kavaloski
June 2, 2020
Thankful for the great example Vivian was to me in my growing up years. Ive been thinking of all the family in your loss and wish to extend my sympathies.
Jamie and Eric Schuller
June 1, 2020
Dear, sweet Viv...gone on to something far better. You all are in my heart.
Nina Oseguera
June 1, 2020
Marv and Viv were a very important part of our lives, in Roseville and beyond. They were pillars on this earth, so very useful in God's work. We treasure what they did for so many lives and hearts. Our sincere sympathies to the family.
Dan and Shannon (Pontius) Graber
June 1, 2020
We didn't know Vivian and Marvin well but Vivian's quiet, gracious presence always left a great impression. We appreciate her influence now through her children and grandchildren.
Mavis and Brent Ransom
June 1, 2020
I have admired Vivian since I was a little girl growing up in MN. She always had a kind smile for me and was full of grace. She will be sorely missed here on earth... our condolences to all the family and dear friends.

David & Shelley (Vogt) Ekman

Shelley Ekman
June 1, 2020
Good memories! Great example! Thoughts n Prayers are with all of you.
Mel Boyd
June 1, 2020
Sincere condolences on the passing a very special person. We always enjoyed our times together with Marv and Viv and family; always appreciated and admired their spirit and the atmosphere of their home. My earliest memories include our regular visits to Viv's parent's home, the Russells, in Red Wing. After 3-plus generations of fellowship and friendship, we still value that relationship just as our parents and grandparents did back then.
John Anderson
June 1, 2020
Thinking of all Vivians family with their loss. Remembering Marv and Vivians kindness when we first moved to Minnesota and knew we would see that kindness every Sunday at gospel meetings.
Bruce & Cheri Brazelton
June 1, 2020
A beautiful life lived! Appreciate so much Marv and Vivs kindness.
Thinking of you all with the loss of your wonderful mother.
Bruce and Judy Larson
June 1, 2020
Vivian will surely be missed by all family and large host of friends.
Krys Lindelien
