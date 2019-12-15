Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian M. (Klingelhut) THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian M. (Klingelhut) THOMAS Obituary
Age 97, of Sierra Vista, AZ. Survived by children, Daniel Thomas, George (Betty) Thomas and Linda Harder (special friend Patrick Porter); 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchil-dren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces. Preceded by husband, George Thomas; son, James Thomas; parents, Frank and Maude (Ess) Klingelhut; siblings, Marian Sorensen, Myrtle Kohman, brothers-in-law, Donald Kohman, Harold Hurrle, James Sorensen; many other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9:30-11 am, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am, all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. Memorials preferred to World Vision International. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -