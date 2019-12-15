|
Age 97, of Sierra Vista, AZ. Survived by children, Daniel Thomas, George (Betty) Thomas and Linda Harder (special friend Patrick Porter); 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchil-dren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces. Preceded by husband, George Thomas; son, James Thomas; parents, Frank and Maude (Ess) Klingelhut; siblings, Marian Sorensen, Myrtle Kohman, brothers-in-law, Donald Kohman, Harold Hurrle, James Sorensen; many other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9:30-11 am, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am, all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. Memorials preferred to World Vision International. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019