Age 83 of Oakdale Passed away June 16, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Jerome "Buzz"; son Chuck; parents Lydia & John Tschida. Survived by children Paula, Mike (Lisa), Ray (Colleen), Kurt (Connie); 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; other relatives & friends. Active member at Woodland Hills Church. Memorial Service Friday (6/28) 5:00 PM at WOODLAND HILLS CHURCH, 1740 Van Dyke St., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
