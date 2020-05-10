Age 94, of South St. Paul Passed Away May 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, David; granddaughter, Dianna Boyle; and several siblings. Survived by children, Greg (Doris) Boyle, Mary Boyle, Kate (Arthur Phelps) Boyle and Patrick Boyle; 8 grandchildren; and several siblings. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held. Interment was at Riverview Cemetery in St. Paul. Special thanks to the staff at The Alton Memory Care. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.