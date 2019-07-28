Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
ST ODILIA CHURCH
3495 Victoria St
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Bruce CLARK M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Bruce CLARK M.D. Obituary
Age 90, of Roseville and Tucson Passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Graduate of Macalester, UofM Medical School 1954. Bruce was the ophthal-mologist for the Project Mercury astronauts, taught Aerospace Medicine in the Air Force, then served his community as a well-loved St. Paul ophthalmologist and Professor at the U of M. He was a stellar musician, photographer, astronomer, and pilot. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life and wife of 35 years, Nancy (Davern) Clark, and five inspired children (with Kay Kittleson Clark, deceased) Scott (Julie), Alan (Susan), Joel (Cindy), Eric and Amy (Mark) Clark-Wickham, 7 grands, 4 great-grands. Bruce lived such a full, exciting life! Please join us in celebrating his presence in ours. Mass of Christian Burial Tues, July 30th at 10:30am, at ST ODILIA CHURCH (3495 Victoria St. N, Shoreview). Visitation starting at 9:30 am. Private burial at Ft. Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to MN Lions Vision Foundation, Vision Loss Resources of St. Paul, or The Twin Cities Recorder Guild. Our heartfelt thanks to Cerenity WBL, especially "our dear Liz." 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now