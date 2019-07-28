|
Age 90, of Roseville and Tucson Passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Graduate of Macalester, UofM Medical School 1954. Bruce was the ophthal-mologist for the Project Mercury astronauts, taught Aerospace Medicine in the Air Force, then served his community as a well-loved St. Paul ophthalmologist and Professor at the U of M. He was a stellar musician, photographer, astronomer, and pilot. He will be deeply missed by the love of his life and wife of 35 years, Nancy (Davern) Clark, and five inspired children (with Kay Kittleson Clark, deceased) Scott (Julie), Alan (Susan), Joel (Cindy), Eric and Amy (Mark) Clark-Wickham, 7 grands, 4 great-grands. Bruce lived such a full, exciting life! Please join us in celebrating his presence in ours. Mass of Christian Burial Tues, July 30th at 10:30am, at ST ODILIA CHURCH (3495 Victoria St. N, Shoreview). Visitation starting at 9:30 am. Private burial at Ft. Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to MN Lions Vision Foundation, Vision Loss Resources of St. Paul, or The Twin Cities Recorder Guild. Our heartfelt thanks to Cerenity WBL, especially "our dear Liz." 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019