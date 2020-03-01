Home

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
375 Oxford Street North
St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
375 Oxford Street North
St. Paul, MN
W. C. MARTIN Obituary
Age 78, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Burnetta (Simmons) Martin. Survived by his children, Maurice Woods, Annette (Martin) Springfield, Ruby (Woods) Burkhalter, Cordella Martin-Smith and Arbadella (Martin) Williams; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020; Visitation at 10 AM; Funeral Service at 11 AM, located at St. Peter Claver Church, 375 Oxford Street North, St. Paul, MN. Interment will be at Elmhurst Cemetery immediately following.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
