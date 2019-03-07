|
|
Age 84 of St. Paul On March 5, 2019 Beloved husband of Shirley; dad of Sandra (Kevin) Zipp, Amy (Mark) Shearen, Edward (Amy), Melanie; 8 grandchildren; brothers and sisters Elizabeth Knudson, Frank, Marilyn Anderson, Keith (Shelley); many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Heather, brother Clyde. Avid genealogist and never met a person he didn't love talking to. Visitation 3-7PM Friday (tomorrow) with 6PM Reflections. Private burial Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Audubon Society or St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 7, 2019