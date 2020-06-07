Age 91 - Of Roseville Passed peacefully on May 29, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Lois. Survived by children, Dan (Cindy Lund), Dick (Linda), Tim (Carey), and Barb (James Kaiser); grand children, Andy (Jenny), Ashley (Bill), Joe (Courtney), Jonathan (Kim), and Jennifer (Max); also 3 great-grandchildren. Wallace was a retired employee of Burlington Northern Railroad. Special Thanks to the caregivers with HealthEast Hospice and Waverly Gardens. Private family service and interment. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.