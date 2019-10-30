|
|
Gently passed away at age 84 on October 27, 2019, surrounded by his six children and loving wife of 62 years. Wally was born on March 21, 1935, graduated from Cretin High School and went on to receive a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. After serving in the Army reserves he went on to own two thriving businesses in West St. Paul, MN. He owned and operated the Signal Hills Liquor store and then the Cellar South location. He was preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Marcella. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peggy) and his six children, Linda Bjore, Lorna Hamilton (Jim), Kathy Skott-Myhre (Hans), Steve Hamilton (Cindi), Debbie Hamilton, George Hamilton, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Wally was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Wally loved his (bad) dad jokes, had a kind and compassionate heart and raised a strong and loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN, (651) 789-0404. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Ramsey County Care Center, Att: Business Office, 2000 White Bear Ave, Maplewood MN 55109
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019