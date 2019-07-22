|
87, of Minneapolis Passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Madge and their parents, brother, Russell and sisters, Bertha and Norma. Survived by his son, Mike (Bonnie); daughter, Patricia and son, Timothy (Pamela); two grand children, Benjamin (Courtnay) and Abigail and three great-grandchildren, Darien, Leon and Zayne; sister, Marion (Eugene) and brothers, Gorman (Donna) and Jewel (Mary). A private interment of his and Madge's ashes will take place at a later date at the Big Fork Cemetery, Big Fork, MN. Wallace was enlisted in the army in November of 1949 and was stationed at Ft. Riley, KS. His next station was Ft. Belvoir, VA as part of the construction engineer regiment. He was a part of the 59th Airbase Engineering Construction Unit in Ft. Lewis, WA. His final assignment for two years was at Eielson Airbase Alaska with the 199th Construction Engineers. He lived in northern MN in his early life. He worked in the woods and in the mines. He worked as a trucker and in other capacities for several companies in Minneapolis. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on July 22, 2019