Wallace R. HAUGE
Passed away July 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Sina, first wife Harriet, son Bruce, brothers Elverd and Myron, sisters, Stella Melin and Delores Hodsdon. He is survived by his wife Margit, son Steve (Kathy), daughters Karen and Kim (Tom) Schumacher, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Wally retired in 1992 after a career in long term care as administrator in Red Wing and Stoughton, Wl. The last 15 years were at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul as administrator and CEO. Prior to long term care he started by working in retail — Willmar, New London, Elbow Lake and Bloomington. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, playing golf with the BAJs and volunteering at Christ The King Lutheran Church. Memorial service will be held later. Memorials preferred to Christ the King Lutheran Church or Lyngblomsten Foundation.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
