Age 95 died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home in Litchfield, MN. Funeral Mass is at 11 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield, MN. Visitation is at the Church from 4-8pm on August 29 from 4-8pm and August 30 from 10-11 am. Interment is at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield with Military Honors. He was the son of Josephine and Stanley Stubeda and was born and raised in St. Paul. He graduated from Monroe High school in 1941 and from St. Thomas in 1949. He served in the army in WWII from 1943-1946. He married Pauline Fink in November 1949. He spent his life working as a teacher and raising his children in Litchfield. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline. He is survived by his children: Doug Stubeda, Alice Peipus, Stef Leininger, Jean Johnson, Father Tony Stubeda, Marty Stubeda and Stan Stubeda. He has 11 grand-children and 8 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all. www.johnsonhagglund.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 29, 2019