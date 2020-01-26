|
Age 86, of Woodbury Passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Preceded in death by brother, Michael & step-son, George L. Moschkau, Jr. Survived by wife of 46 years, Bonnie; sons, Steven (Cindy) & Brian (Debbie Berg); grandchildren, Melissa (Luke) Krueger & Dustin (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Kieraleigh, Shelby & Lacey; sister, Sharon (Bill) Thurstin; step-children, Bobbi Moschkau & Gordon Moschkau; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A special thanks to Grace Hospice and the staff at Prelude Cottages, especially Pastor Steve & Katie. Memorial Service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church (535 20th Ave N, South St Paul) with visitation starting at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the , Grace Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020