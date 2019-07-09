Home

Age 84 of Saint Paul Passed away on July 6, 2019 Preceded in death by first wife, Luanne Jergenson (Smith), the mother of surviving children, Craig (Lisa) Jergenson and Grace Gravelle. Survived by wife, Linda; daughter, Sandy (Steve) Soukup; grandchildren, Jonathan, Anna, Dana and Jack; brothers, Arvid, Jr. (Delores), Fred (Janet), and Richard (Anne). Visitation 5-8PM Wednesday, July 10th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul with Masonic Service at 8PM. Funeral 11AM Thursday, July 11th, at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church, 1115 Greenbrier St., St. Paul. Visitation also at church 1 hour preceding the service. Memorials preferred to Arlington Hills Church music department or .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 9, 2019
