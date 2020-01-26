Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Age 93, of South St. Paul. Went to our Lord on January 23, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, June; parents; 1 brother; 1 sister: and a great-grandson. Survived by children, Pat (Gerty), Tom (Patty), Greg (Julie), JoAnn, Mary (Phil), Carolyn (Francis), Susan; 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grand children. Funeral Service 11 AM, Tuesday, January 28th at Klecatsky Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave., SSP. Visitation 1-hr. prior to the service at the funeral home. Wally was a proud WWII Veteran who will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
