Age 66, of Farmington Passed away September 27, 2019 Walter worked at Justman Freight Lines in Eagan, MN since Aug. 1996. Previous to that he owned and worked for the family business, Strese Oil Co. in Rosemount, MN. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Strese; parents, Walter W. and Olga Strese; siblings, Beverly and David Strese. Survived by sons, Thomas, Daniel (Michelle) and Marty (Andra); granddaughter, Ona Marie Strese; siblings, Margaret (Bob) Barfknecht, Marlene (Bill) Burkhalter and Jeannette Uecker, also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Thursday October 3, 2019 Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Rd., Eagan with a gathering of family and friends on Wednesday (10/2) from 5-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723), also 1 hr prior to Service at church. Interment, Church Cemetery. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019