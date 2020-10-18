Age 92 Died August 13, 2020 from head injuries resulting from a bicycle accident near his home in Shoreview, MN. He was a dedicated father, teacher, and athlete, with extensive travels in his lifetime. He was born to Ward and Hazel Knights with his twin brother Ward Knights where he was raised on a subsistence farm. Walter and his brother attended public schools in Paunow, Vermont and high school in Hoosick Falls, New York. Walter delivered the Bennington Banner and the North Adams papers with his brother and they were known as the Banner Boys and written up in the Banner. After high school he enlisted in the Navy. After military service he attended John Brown University where he earned a BS degree in science and mathematics. Several years later he attended Union College in Schenectady, New York and received an MS degree. He had many years experience as a teacher including a position as a professor at Saint Paul Vo-tech College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In his later years he moved down to Georgia where he continued his teaching at Gwinnett Tech part time and his joy of physical activities. Motorcycle riding, jogging, riding bicycles and involving himself and swimming in triathlon events. As a Unitarian Universalist he became heavily involved in many religious activities including promoting relations between American and Hungarian Unitarians. He leaves behind his wife Eleanor, twin brother Ward, and two daughters JoAnne and Patricia. His daughter Victoria predeceased him several years prior. Funeral service to be announced at a later date.









