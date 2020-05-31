Walter Ernest MOHLER
Of Cottage Grove, MN Passed away on May 27, 2020 due to an overwhelming stroke. Wally served in the CNW Railroad for 42 years. He is survived by his children, Terri (Dean) Heimerman, Vicki Hickle, Jonathan (Amy), Thomas (Deb) and Ronald (Deb); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Adeline Schubbe and Audrey Stage. Wally is preceded in death by his loving wife, Oletta; brothers-in-law, Arnold and Gordon Stage and Elwin Scubbe; sister-in-law, Pat Stage; nephews, Gary and Arlen Stage. Graveside Service 11 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cottage Grove Cemetery with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM at Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to All Saints Lutheran Church.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
