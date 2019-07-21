Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Walter F. BAUER

Walter F. BAUER Obituary
Age 90 of Shoreview God's precious child went home to the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019 peacefully while living at a Wonderful Community - Eagle Crest in Roseville. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter J. and Bernice N. Bauer from Mondovi WI; his youngest sister, Annabel; his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Jane; and loved wife, Nancy King Loken of 13 years. Wally touched many lives during his journey, none more so than those of his family; loving dad of Barbie and husband Steve Zawadski, and Daniel and wife Tracee Bauer; loving stepdad of Joe and Linda Gappa, Robert Gappa and Michael Menard; cherished grandfather for Nicholas and wife Anna, Katie and husband Alex, Patrick and wife Terra, Bill, and Becca; cherished step-grandfather for Beth and Matt Adelmeyer, Karyn and Carey Slater; excited great-grandfather of Tatum, Zoe, Alex, Sinjin, Kennedy and Callaway; brother to LaVon Smith, Robert and sister-in-love Joanne Bauer; nieces, nephews and cousins. Many dear relatives, friends and business associates who have warmly touched his life. Walter graduated from St. Thomas University, married and served as a MP in the Army in Austria, 1951-1953, Phy. Ed Teacher, Basketball Coach and Asst. Football Coach in the Mounds View School District, Irondale High School. Started W. F. Bauer Construction while teaching in 1969. He lived his life as a strong Catholic farm boy expecting hard work from all. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 4-8 pm at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96, W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 2, at 10:30 am (visitation begins at 9:30 am) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria St. Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
