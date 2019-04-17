Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.,
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter KREKELBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Francis "Wally" KREKELBERG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Francis "Wally" KREKELBERG Obituary
Age 92 Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away early Friday afternoon on April 12, 2019, at HealthEast St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. Wally proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII & the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Marie (Meyers) Krekelberg, his parents, 1 brother, & 6 sisters. Survived by his daughter Jean (Don) Oman of Arizona & many nieces & nephews. Many thanks to the compassionate care of the staff at Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake & special thanks to his dear friends Cindy & Cliff Olson. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (4/23) 11:00 AM, CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now