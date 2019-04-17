|
Age 92 Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away early Friday afternoon on April 12, 2019, at HealthEast St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. Wally proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII & the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Marie (Meyers) Krekelberg, his parents, 1 brother, & 6 sisters. Survived by his daughter Jean (Don) Oman of Arizona & many nieces & nephews. Many thanks to the compassionate care of the staff at Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake & special thanks to his dear friends Cindy & Cliff Olson. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (4/23) 11:00 AM, CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019