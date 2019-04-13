|
Age 92, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Therese Nursing Home in New Hope following a brief illness. He joins his wife, Cathy, of 55 years, in heaven along with his siblings Anne, Ed, Florence and Kathy. He leaves his brother Rich; sons Gary (Wife Patti) and Jeff (wife Christy); and close friends. Born and raised in St. Paul, the son of Joe and Ann Haider, he was a long resident of Bloomington after having resided in many midwestern states. At the age of 17, Wally enlisted in the US Marines, being assigned the 2nd Marine Division, serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After the war Wally attended technical college and studied drafting. Then Wally worked the receiving docs of Marshall Wells Inc. for a brief time. He continued his career at Coast to Coast Hardware stores where he worked in various capacities, placing 100's of new franchisees in to new hardware stores across the US. Ultimately, Wally left Coast to Coast as VP of Operations after 29 years. He finished his career as a consultant directly for John Cotter of Cotter & Company (True Value Hardware). After retirement, Wally was the Opa to his wonderful grandchildren, Emily and Luke (Jeff and Christy). Wally was also step grandfather to Jason and Taylor (Gary and Patti) and great grandfather to Ryan (Gary and Patti). He was an avid golfer, and golfed well into his 80's. He enjoyed yard work, going to casinos, watching whatever Minnesota team was on TV and spending time with family and friends. A Visitation will be held on of Monday, April 15th from 6 to 8 pm at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home, 3888 West Broadway, Robbinsdale. A funeral of Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic church with a visitation an hour prior and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Lung Cancer Society or a . Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 13, 2019