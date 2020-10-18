1/1
Walter H. BOOKS
1932 - 2020
Age 88 of South St. Paul January 18, 1932 — October 16, 2020 Owner of Walter Lange Florist for over 30 years. Founder of many South St. Paul events including, South St. Paul rodeo, World Championship Booya, On The Road Again, So. St. Paul Christmas Tree Lighting. The first to deliver flowers anytime of day or night, Rose's At Midnight. He was the idea guy and worked with many to get these things going. He had a dandelion contest, gave a free trip to beautiful downtown Hugo, MN, back in the early days of the flower shop he would bring in baby lambs and chicks, much to the delight of the neighbors, and kids would be given the chicks, to which he was sure parents were delighted. His sense of humor was epic. He came up with the slogan "South St. Paul, A great way of life", made bumper stickers and eventually bus benches in the area had the slogan on the benches. He was the true promoter of all things So. St. Paul. Preceded in death by, wife Marion, sons Bradley and Timothy and Evelyn Books. Survived by daughters, Tonni and Brenda. Service time and date pending.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
