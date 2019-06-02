|
Age 96, of Roseville, MN originally of Paynesville, MN Passed away peacefully on 5/11/2019. Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Martha; wife Eleanore; brothers, Marlowe, Norman, Harold; infant sister. Survived by sister Ruth Everson, many nephews, nieces and extended family. Memorial service to be held Monday June 24th at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Hillside chapel 2610 19th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55418. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019