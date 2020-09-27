Age 96, of St. Paul Walter was promoted to Heaven on September 17, 2020. He was the last surviving member of the William and Katherina Derheim family from Tappen, ND. Walter married Lorentina Koch on August 26, 1956, and was a Farmer and Steel Worker for most of his days. He is survived by his only son Dennis; grandsons Bryan (Kayla), Matthew (Angie); 3 great-grandchildren Macey, Maxwell, Madison; sister-in-law Dorothy Derheim of Ann Arbor, MI; and many nieces and nephews. In retirement, he learned to play guitar, and will be remembered for his great smile and love of singing. Many thanks to the staff at New Harmony Care Center in St. Paul, MN for the good care of Walter in the last years of his life.