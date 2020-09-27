1/1
Walter Harold DERHEIM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96, of St. Paul Walter was promoted to Heaven on September 17, 2020. He was the last surviving member of the William and Katherina Derheim family from Tappen, ND. Walter married Lorentina Koch on August 26, 1956, and was a Farmer and Steel Worker for most of his days. He is survived by his only son Dennis; grandsons Bryan (Kayla), Matthew (Angie); 3 great-grandchildren Macey, Maxwell, Madison; sister-in-law Dorothy Derheim of Ann Arbor, MI; and many nieces and nephews. In retirement, he learned to play guitar, and will be remembered for his great smile and love of singing. Many thanks to the staff at New Harmony Care Center in St. Paul, MN for the good care of Walter in the last years of his life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved