Evans-Nordby Funeral Home - Osseo
34 Second St. NE
Osseo, MN 55369
763-424-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans-Nordby Funeral Home - Osseo
34 Second St. NE
Osseo, MN 55369
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans-Nordby Funeral Home - Osseo
34 Second St. NE
Osseo, MN 55369
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Ft. Snelling Nat'l. Cemetery
Resources
Walter K. KUTSCHER Obituary
Age 84, formerly of St. Paul Passed away 12/13/19 in Becker. He was an Army veteran and worked on the railroad before finally switching jobs to Honeywell, retiring after 35 years. Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Karen; parents, Walter C. & Adeline Kutscher of California; and sister, Rosemary Jones. Survived by children, Michael (Cindy) and Patricia (Michael) Pals; grandchildren, Ryan, Brei (Kyle Hauser), Jamie, Courtney (John Gordon), Amanda (Zach LaFave), Andrew, Nicole, Natalie, and Erin (Ian); great grandchildren, Daxxon, Hadley, Trinity, Collin, Christine, Jason, and Brooklyn; and siblings, David (Marianne), Kathy (Russell) Gibbins, Keith (Joan), and Tony (Diana). Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, 12/19/19, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo, with visitation 10-11 AM. Interment 10:15 AM Friday, 12/20/19at Ft. Snelling Nat'l. Cemetery (please let the family know if you will attend the interment). Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
