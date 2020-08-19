Peacefully went home with Jesus on August 15, 2020 Age 90 of Roseville. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Betty; son Daniel; brother, Ray; sisters, Marcella, Rosemary, Antoinette, Adeline, Lucille, Eleanor. Survived by daughters, Carrie (John) Lampert, Julie (LaMoyne) Schneider, Holly Camillo; grandchildren, Anna Schneider, Emma (Joseph) Schneider-Johnson, Cambria (Andy) Smith, Caylia Camillo; sister, Sandy Monk. Funeral service 10:30 AM Friday, August 21 at CALVARY CHURCH, 2120 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville. Livestream available at https://www. calvarychurch.us/connect/care/funeral-memorial
. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 – 10:30 AM Friday at the church. A luncheon will follow the interment at Long Lake Regional Park. Wally was a hard worker and held many jobs throughout life including owning Carbone's Pizza in Roseville and escorting funerals for Twin Cities Motorcycle Escort. He was happy to help many with his handyman skills. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550