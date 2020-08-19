1/1
Walter L. "Wally" SZCZECH
Peacefully went home with Jesus on August 15, 2020 Age 90 of Roseville. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Betty; son Daniel; brother, Ray; sisters, Marcella, Rosemary, Antoinette, Adeline, Lucille, Eleanor. Survived by daughters, Carrie (John) Lampert, Julie (LaMoyne) Schneider, Holly Camillo; grandchildren, Anna Schneider, Emma (Joseph) Schneider-Johnson, Cambria (Andy) Smith, Caylia Camillo; sister, Sandy Monk. Funeral service 10:30 AM Friday, August 21 at CALVARY CHURCH, 2120 Lexington Ave. N., Roseville. Livestream available at https://www. calvarychurch.us/connect/care/funeral-memorial. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 – 10:30 AM Friday at the church. A luncheon will follow the interment at Long Lake Regional Park. Wally was a hard worker and held many jobs throughout life including owning Carbone's Pizza in Roseville and escorting funerals for Twin Cities Motorcycle Escort. He was happy to help many with his handyman skills. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
CALVARY CHURCH
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
CALVARY CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
