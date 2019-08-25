Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lyngblomsten Care Center (Chapel)
1415 Almond Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
a sharing of memories
Lyngblomsten Care Center (Chapel), 1415 Almond Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Leland NELSON


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Leland NELSON Obituary
Age 95 of Lauderdale, MN Died August 6, 2019 Born May 2, 1924 in Clearbrook, MN to Emil and Nora (Ness) Nelson. Married to JoAnn (Tangen) for 65+ years. Preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. Survived by his wife; sons Ed (Susie) and Jon (Terri); brother William; sister Arnelda; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday, September 7 from 1:00-3:00PM at Lyngblomsten Care Center (Chapel), 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul, MN, with a sharing of memories at 1:30PM. Memorials can be sent to the American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science www.aaas.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.