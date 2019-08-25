|
Age 95 of Lauderdale, MN Died August 6, 2019 Born May 2, 1924 in Clearbrook, MN to Emil and Nora (Ness) Nelson. Married to JoAnn (Tangen) for 65+ years. Preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. Survived by his wife; sons Ed (Susie) and Jon (Terri); brother William; sister Arnelda; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday, September 7 from 1:00-3:00PM at Lyngblomsten Care Center (Chapel), 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul, MN, with a sharing of memories at 1:30PM. Memorials can be sent to the American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science www.aaas.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019