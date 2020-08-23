1/
Walter M. "Wally" JEPSEN
1946 - 2020
Age 74 Passed away peacefully August 16, 2020, at his home in Burnsville. Wally proudly served his country in the US Army. He was born in Minneapolis on May 9, 1946 to Martin and Caroline Jepsen. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Lloyd "Butch" Montanye. Wally is survived by his loving children, Marty (Stacy), Erica Jepsen and Jason (Jami); grandchildren, Landon, Casey and Riley; siblings, Joyce Montanye, Betty Hawn, Eileen Larson and Wayne Jepsen, also by nieces, nephews, other realities and many friends. Memorial Service will be held 12 PM Monday August 31, 2020 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville (952-469-2723) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to https://www.wounded warriorproject.org/ www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home
AUG
31
Memorial service
12:00 PM
White Funeral Home
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
952-469-2723
