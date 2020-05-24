Age 96 Passed away on May 16, 2020 Beloved husband of the late Kathleen B. (nee Corrigan) Welsch and Rosemary (nee Swinney) Welsch; devoted father of Terrence (Christine), Kathleen A. Locke, Virginia (Stephen) Wiltberger, Louise (Andrew) MacVie, Beverley (Daniel) Britzzalaro; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grand children; dearest brother of Marie Zach, Catherine Puchleitner, Lorraine Jungbauer, Ruth Weyandt and predeceased by five siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Wally was the Founder and CEO of Dynabrade Inc., in Clarence, NY for 50 years. All funeral services to be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.