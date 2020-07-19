Age 58 Of Maplewood Died suddenly of pancreatic cancer July 14th at 02:05am. Wally is survived by wife, Karen; son, Joseph (Ruthey) and granddaughter, Evelyn; daughter, Emily (Petey) and grandkids Ziahiar, Ameriah and Tru; and special family members, Scott (Rose) and grandkids Timothy, Ethan and Colton. Wally is also missed by many loving family and friends. Wally's unconditional care for others led him to his lifelong career at Edina, Maplewood and Oakdale as a firefighter and paramedic. Visitation Monday (July 20, 2020) from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Funeral Service Tuesday (July 21, 2020) 11:00 AM at GRACE CHURCH, 1310 County Rd. B2 W., Roseville. Interment Union Cemetery. Donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To view the funeral through live streaming go to extendgrace.org/wally
651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com