Walter "Wally" SCHINZING
Age 86 Passed away on July 12th, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Eleanor; brothers Louie and Richard; and granddaughter Stephanie. Survived by children Kevin (Jennifer), Vicki (Al), Scott (Dawn), Robin (Jack); 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and loving companion Sue Spaulding. Inventor of the wheel chair washer and The Rack-A-Bat. Service: July 28th at Redeemer Baptist Church, 2479 Geneva Ave. N., Oakdale, MN. at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Thanks to HP Hospice Team. Memorials preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Redeemer Baptist Church
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Redeemer Baptist Church
