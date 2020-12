Age 84 Died November 17, 2020 at his home in Rio Verde, AZ surrounded by his loving family. Wallie was born in Chicago, IL to parents Walter and Luella Meisner. Wallie married Gayle Schroeder in 1958. Wallie and Gayle raised five children in Roseville, MN. After Wallie's 30 years of employment with 3M, they retired to Hayward, WI in 1995. Survived by his wife Gayle Schroder Meisner of Hayward and Rio Verde; four children; eleven grand children; six great-grandchildren; and many other devoted family members. Preceded in death by his son Charlie. A memorial service will be held in Hayward, WI on a date to be determined.









