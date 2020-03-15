Home

Walter W. ARCHER

Walter W. ARCHER Obituary
"Billy" Age 89 Passed away peacefully March 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William and Ella; wife, Frankie; brother, Phillip R. Archer, Sr.; sister, Colleen. Survived by sons, Carl (Linda), Phillip (Sandra); daughter, Mary Louise; stepchildren, Shona (Tyrone) Riggins, Ketty, Ronald (Nell); grandsons, Phillip (Crystal), Brandon (Megan), Major Justin T. Archer, Julian Burgess; niece, Angela (Ken) Archer-White; nephew, Phillip R. Archer, Jr.; and a host of great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Graveside Service at Fort Snelling Cemetery on Friday, March 20 at 1PM. Celebration of Life to follow at later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
