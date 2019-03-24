|
(Johnson Toles) Age 79, of Edina, has passed away March 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents and 5 brothers. Wanda loved her career as a Nurse. She officially retired at 70, then continued to work part-time. Wanda was a long-term member of the NAACP. Survived by husband of 32 years, Arthur: sons Dorian and Troy Flowers; daughter, Daminga Flowers; grandchildren, Raejon May, Briana Klug-Flowers, Dorian Morris-Flowers, Diante Flowers, Johari Flowers and Dominique Finney; 2 great grandchildren, Jaedon Morris-Flowers and Miles May-Bird; step-children and many other relatives and friends, Visitation on Friday, March 29th 4-8pm at First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 4343 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls (612)825-2435 and Memorial Service Saturday, March 30th 11:00am at Colonial Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial gifts to Colonial Church and Macedonia Baptist Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019