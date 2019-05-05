|
Age 76, of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Craig, parents Albert and Eva Dwire, and sisters Jaunita and Sandra Dwire. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Jody & Jim Ternes, Tammy Jo & Robert Eddleston, Todd & Kimberly Nelson; her 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and very dear sister in Christ, Sharyn Olson. Wanda proudly served 38 years at the Bethel University Bookstore. On May 19th at 2:00 there will be a Celebration of Wanda's life at Central Baptist Church, 420 Roy St. N., St. Paul, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019