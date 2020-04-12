Home

Age 88 Passed away on April 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her daughter Karen, mother Marjorie, father Ilo, sister Maryjane, and brother Norman. Survived by her children Carol, Nancy, and Steven (Kristyn); her sister Janet; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Wanda was born on May 23, 1931 in Berwick, Iowa to Ilo and Marjorie Mendenhall. She enjoyed riding horses and exploring the outdoors. Wanda was a dedicated Vikings fan and an accomplished cook who enjoyed making her famous chicken and noodles almost as much as everyone enjoyed eating it. Her loving presence and spunky personality was lost slowly as she battled Alzheimer's and her family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during the last years of her life, especially her daughters, Carol and Nancy. A private memorial will take place in her beloved Berwick.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
