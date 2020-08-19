Age 66 of St. Paul Passed away on August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents. Survived by wife, Marla; children, Andrea (Lavendes) Jones, Warren A. Eckl III, Ryan Eckl & Madisyn Eckl grandchildren, Michael Eckl, Ashley (Clarence) Fraser & Sophia Jones; great-grandchildren, Ava & Cameron Fraser; siblings, Donna (Jerry) Little, Larry (Rose) Eckl, Mary (Loren) Kislinger, Carol Eckl, Cathy Arver & John (Nancy) Eckl; also in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service 12 Noon Saturday, August 22nd, at Bloomington Lutheran Church, 9350 Portland Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420. Visitation 10 AM -12 Noon prior to the service at church. Memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com