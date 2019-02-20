Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Community Room
1590 Parkwood Dr.
Woodbury, MN
Warren Dale LUNDSTROM Obituary
Age 77 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 16, 2019 of cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elsa Lundstrom. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan; daughter, Thea Steen (Will); sons, Scott (Jennifer) and Todd (Kim); step-daughter, Brenda Westbrook; 2 grandsons, Matt (Tiffany) and Travis (Justine); one great granddaughter, Alexis. Warren retired following a 37 year career with the US Postal Service. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 22 from 11am – 2pm The Community Room, 1590 Parkwood Dr. Woodbury, MN 55125. Memorials preferred. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
