January 1, 1923 – April 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Rita; son, Jeff; wife, Joan; brother, Milt; son-in-law, Ron Novak. Warren will be deeply missed by his daughters, Barbara Novak and Christine Kelly; grand daughter, Erica Olson; daughter-in-law, Kim Olson. Also survived by his extended family at Cottage Grove White Pine Memory Care. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Paul. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at White Pine for their unfailing love and care and to Olive Grove Hospice, especially Liz and Deb. Memorials preferred to Jesuit Retreat House, 8243 Demontreville Trail N . , Lake Elmo, MN 55042. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020