Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren E. "Bud" OLSON


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren E. "Bud" OLSON Obituary
January 1, 1923 – April 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Rita; son, Jeff; wife, Joan; brother, Milt; son-in-law, Ron Novak. Warren will be deeply missed by his daughters, Barbara Novak and Christine Kelly; grand daughter, Erica Olson; daughter-in-law, Kim Olson. Also survived by his extended family at Cottage Grove White Pine Memory Care. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Paul. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at White Pine for their unfailing love and care and to Olive Grove Hospice, especially Liz and Deb. Memorials preferred to Jesuit Retreat House, 8243 Demontreville Trail N . , Lake Elmo, MN 55042. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -