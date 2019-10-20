Home

1928 - 2019
Age 91, of Forest Lake Passed away on October 13, 2019 after a short illness. He was a long time employee of Benson Optical in Minneapolis and a resident of St. Paul with his wife Marilyn and their three boys. They retired to Forest Lake in 2001 and he was a regular volunteer at the Family Pathways thrift shop in Wyoming, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Fern and Miles. Survived by wife, Marilyn; sons, David (Debbie), John (Valerie), James (Pam); grandchildren, Daniel (Ruth), Michael (Courtney), Katherine, Annie, Lizzie, Matthew, Kevin, Jack; 3 great grandchildren, other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail North, Forest Lake, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In loving memory of Warren, memorials may be sent to Family Pathways Thrift Store, 26816 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming MN 55092 www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
